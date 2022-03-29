Cyber Criminal Group Lapsus$ Allegedly Breached US-Based Tech Firms Last Week - FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The cyber criminal group Lapsus$ allegedly hacked and stole data from several US-based tech companies last week, the FBI said.

"On March 21, 2022, individuals from a group identifying themselves as Lapsus$ posted on a social media platform and alleged to have stolen source code from a number of United States-based technology companies," the FBI said in a press release on Monday.

The FBI explained the individuals behind the cyber criminal group have not been identified, but they claim to have stolen and released proprietary data obtained illegally.

The FBI said it is asking the public for information about the breach and to help the identify the individuals operating in Lapsus$.