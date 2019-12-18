UrduPoint.com
Cyberattack On Canadian Medical Laboratory Possibly Affects Up To 15 Million Customers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:08 PM

Cyberattack on Canadian Medical Laboratory Possibly Affects Up to 15 Million Customers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Hackers broke into the databases of one of Canada's largest medical test networks and could have stolen the data from approximately 15 million people, the company's CEO said in an open letter.

Hackers could have gained access to information to customers of LifeLabs laboratory services that could include Names, addresses, emails, logins, passwords, dates of birth, health card numbers and lab test results.

"There is information relating to approximately 15 million customers on the computer systems that were potentially accessed in this breach. The vast majority of these customers are in B.C. [British Columbia] and Ontario," the open letter from CEO Charles Brown read.

At the same time, Brown noted that the organization has taken the necessary measures to protect customer information and prevent similar situations in the future. In particular, laboratories began to interact with cybersecurity experts to isolate the affected systems and determine the scope of the breach.

Furthermore, the company offered one year of free identity theft insurance to its customers.

The cybersecurity experts hired by the company did not find any publicly disclosed information associated with the breach but will keep maintain follow-up, despite relative risk being low.

The open letter did not state any suspicions as to who the hackers may be.

