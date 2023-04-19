Cypriot Banks Start Freezing Accounts of Russian Nationals on Sanctions List - Nicosia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Cypriot banking institutions have begun to freeze the accounts of Russian individuals and legal entities included in the sanctions lists, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday, adding that only 2.2%, of all deposits have Russians as final beneficiaries at the moment.

The spokesman's statement was shared by the press and information bureau of the Cypriot government following a meeting on US and UK sanctions against individuals and entities from Cyprus, which was chaired by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides earlier in the day.

"The Governor of the Central Bank (Constantinos Herodotou) said that banking institutions have begun to freeze the bank accounts of individuals and entities included in the (sanctions) lists, and also said that the European Central Bank believes that Cyprus has made progress in recent years ... In particular, in recent years, 43,000 shell companies and 123,000 bank accounts have been closed in Cyprus, and today only 2.2% of the total number of deposits have Russian citizens as final beneficiaries," Letymbiotis said.

Letymbiotis noted that the Cypriot president was briefed on the process of setting up the national sanctions enforcement team, which will also have technical support from the relevant UK agency.

"The President of the Republic asked for a roadmap with an outline of effective actions to be taken. He reiterated a clear message that confidence in our country must be maintained, that any derogation from EU sanctions is unacceptable," the spokesman said.

Additionally, Letymbiotis said that the relevant UK commission highly appreciated Cyprus' cooperation on the matter.

Earlier this week, Christodoulides told reporters that Cyprus fully complies with all US and EU sanctions against Russia, and there should not be a shadow of doubt on this issue. The president added he would continue to consult with the legal service and with the Treasury Department on further steps.

This is the second meeting in recent days on anti-Russian sanctions. Last week, two Greek Cypriots who provide services for foreign investors were included in the UK sanctions list. The US Treasury also announced the imposition of sanctions against a series of Cypriot nationals and entities indirectly associated with individuals or companies that allegedly help the Kremlin. There are nine Greek Cypriots and 18 Cypriot companies among them. Besides, six persons of Russian origin with Cypriot passports were also included in the sanctions list. Christodoulides has ordered a full investigation into all circumstances.

Cypriot Banks began to close accounts of Russian nationals in 2018. The head of its central bank stated that the share of Russian deposits in the country's financial institutions decreased from 41% in 2014 to 6% in November 2018, thus, 230,000 bank accounts were closed, and Russian clients accounted for only 2% of all depositors.