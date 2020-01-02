UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement To Build EastMed Natural Gas Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build EastMed Natural Gas Pipeline

The government of Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Thursday signed an agreement on the construction of the EastMed pipeline, which is expected to bring Israeli and Cypriot natural gas to Greece and Italy, the live broadcast by the Greek ERT TV channel showed

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The government of Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Thursday signed an agreement on the construction of the EastMed pipeline, which is expected to bring Israeli and Cypriot natural gas to Greece and Italy, the live broadcast by the Greek ERT tv channel showed.

The document was signed during a ceremony held in the Zappeion palace in central Athens.

The agreement was inked by Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts � Yuval Steinitz and Yiorgos Lakkotrypis in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The ceremony was also attended by Greece's former energy ministers who contributed to the development of the project.

The signing had been met with applause, the broadcast showed.

The agreement further needs to be signed by Italy. However, the date of the ceremony has not yet been set.

The pipeline is expected to bring natural gas from Israel's Leviathan field and Cyprus' Aphrodite field to Greece and go further to Italy and other southeastern European countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Athens Italy Cyprus Greece Gas TV From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

2 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

5 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board restores "Rural Are ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.