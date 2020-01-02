Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build EastMed Natural Gas Pipeline

The government of Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Thursday signed an agreement on the construction of the EastMed pipeline, which is expected to bring Israeli and Cypriot natural gas to Greece and Italy, the live broadcast by the Greek ERT TV channel showed

The document was signed during a ceremony held in the Zappeion palace in central Athens.

The agreement was inked by Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts � Yuval Steinitz and Yiorgos Lakkotrypis in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The ceremony was also attended by Greece's former energy ministers who contributed to the development of the project.

The signing had been met with applause, the broadcast showed.

The agreement further needs to be signed by Italy. However, the date of the ceremony has not yet been set.

The pipeline is expected to bring natural gas from Israel's Leviathan field and Cyprus' Aphrodite field to Greece and go further to Italy and other southeastern European countries.