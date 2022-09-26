UrduPoint.com

Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap On Russian Oil - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

The EU member states are struggling to agree on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, with Cyprus and Hungary opposing the proposal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The EU member states are struggling to agree on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, with Cyprus and Hungary opposing the proposal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The conclusion of the deal on the issue is likely to be postponed until a broader package of sanctions is agreed upon, the media outlet added.

The EU countries have been seeking to sign an agreement that would impose a price cap on Russian oil since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country on September 21, according to Bloomberg. The bloc initially planned to reach the deal in a few weeks, the news agency reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Price Cyprus Hungary September Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles t ..

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles to 21 - Health Ministry

18 seconds ago
 US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea Wi ..

US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea With Japanese Prime Minister

21 seconds ago
 Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hoc ..

Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hockey league

23 seconds ago
 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liq ..

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liquor recovered

25 seconds ago
 Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into ..

Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into social media

19 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.