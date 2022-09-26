Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

The EU member states are struggling to agree on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, with Cyprus and Hungary opposing the proposal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The EU member states are struggling to agree on imposing a price cap on Russian oil, with Cyprus and Hungary opposing the proposal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The conclusion of the deal on the issue is likely to be postponed until a broader package of sanctions is agreed upon, the media outlet added.

The EU countries have been seeking to sign an agreement that would impose a price cap on Russian oil since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country on September 21, according to Bloomberg. The bloc initially planned to reach the deal in a few weeks, the news agency reported.