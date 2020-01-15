UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Issues 10 Year, 20-year Low Yield Bonds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:59 PM

Bailed out Cyprus completed the issue of two bonds on Tuesday, one maturing in 10 years and the other in 20 years, at very low yields, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said in a statement

NICOSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Bailed out Cyprus completed the issue of two bonds on Tuesday, one maturing in 10 years and the other in 20 years, at very low yields, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said in a statement.

Petrides said Cyprus opted to draw 1 billion euros (1.11 billion U.S. dollars) from the 10-year bond at an interest of 0.73 percent and 750 million euros from the 20-year bond, at an interest of 1.33 percent, the lowest yields for Cyprus bonds so far.

The statement said the proceeds from the bonds will cover current financing needs and will also fully repay the remaining part of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan which was part of the 10 billion euros bailout of Cyprus in 2013.

Petrides said there was an unprecedented interest from investors for the two loans, which attracted offers amounting to 7.5 billion euros for the 10-year bond and 6 billion euros for the 20-year bond.

"Our aim was to capitalize on current low interest rates in a 10 to 20 years horizon," the head of the Public Debt Management Office, Fedon Kalozois, said in a statement.

He also said that the average cost for the total public debt is currently 2.2 percent, which means that the interest on the two bonds is much lower than the average.

Cyprus' public debt shot upwards sharply close to 109 percent of its 20 billion euros annual economy when the financial crisis peaked in 2014 and dropped to 94 percent in 2017.

However, it again went up to 100.6 percent after the government purchased the non-performing loans of the state owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank, and dropped to 92 percent at the end of 2019.

Data by the Public Debt Management Office showed that Cyprus will need to borrow a total of 3.1 billion euros till 2022, as a debt of 1 billion euros matures in 2020, a debt of 500 million euros matures in 2021 and a debt of 1.6 billion euros matures in 2022. (1 euro=1.11 U.S. dollars)

