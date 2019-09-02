UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Pays Off Debt To Russia Ahead Of Schedule - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Cyprus Pays Off Debt to Russia Ahead of Schedule - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Cyprus has fully paid off its debt to Russia ahead of schedule, Harris Georgiades, the finance minister of Cyprus, said Monday.

In April of this year, the Mediterranean country had placed two issues of Eurobonds for 1.25 billion Euros ($1.37 billion) each specifically to repay the loan. The final deadline was 2021.

According to Georgiades, who posted the news on Twitter, the country has recently paid off the last 1.58 billion euros that it had owed to Russia.

After not wanting to implement stringent financial reforms by asking for the European Union's help, Nicosia received a 2.5 billion euro loan from Moscow in 2011 while suffering financial difficulties.

The loan was originally expected to be paid off by June 2016, but in 2013, due to a financial crisis, the debt was restructured and the repayment was postponed to the period of 2018-2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Twitter European Union Nicosia Cyprus Euro April June 2016 From Billion

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

16 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Man arrested for killing his wife in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.