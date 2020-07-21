Cyprus to Get 2.7Bln Euros From EU Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget - President

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday that the European Council approved the allocation of over 2.7 billion Euros ($3.1 billion) to Cyprus from the newly agreed EU COVID-19 Recovery Fund and the bloc's long-term budget.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their four-day in-person summit in Brussels and finally managed to reach an agreement on the long-term EU budget and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund.

"I express my full satisfaction, as after many days and intensive negotiations Cyprus has achieved the economic goals it set for the EU long-term budget plan and the recovery plan.

More specifically, after reaching the agreement, Cyprus will be able to receive more than 2.7 billion euros. The sum of 1.451 billion euros will come from the multi-year financial plan for 2021-2027, and the rest [will be received] from the recovery fund, aimed at eliminating the consequences of the pandemic and promoting the Cypriot economy development," Anastasiades wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, a plan of funds distribution will be presented by the Cypriot Finance Ministry in the coming days.