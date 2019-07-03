UrduPoint.com
Cyprus To Repay Debt To Russia Ahead Of Schedule -Russian Deputy Finance Minister Storchak

Wed 03rd July 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Cyprus will repay its loan to Russia ahead of schedule, in late August - early September, Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters Wednesday.

"Cyprus has announced early repayment, according to the terms of the intergovernmental agreement, we are obliged to accept this payment, although early repayment leads to the fact that you lose interest on future periods," Storchak said.

"We agreed that if there is a need and a desire to pay ahead of time, then we will accept this payment... The payment will be accepted in late August - early September, but the date has not been finally agreed upon yet," he said.

