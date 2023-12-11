Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical sectors: Envoy

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhübel on Monday said Czech companies were looking for collaboration in Pakistan’s diverse sectors including mining, energy and chemical.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar during a meeting here, a news release said.

The envoy expressed the hope that the first meeting of JEC would be held soon to provide necessary information to enhance the existing bilateral trade relations.

Upon arrival, the minister welcomed the newly appointed envoy Ladislav Steinhübel and congratulated him on joining his assignment in Pakistan.

She welcomed the interest exhibited by the envoy of the Czech companies and assured that Pakistan would facilitate B2B contacts, and sought collaboration in higher education.

During the meeting, Dr Shamshad Akhtar highlighted bilateral ties and the level of development in these relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan.

She hoped that the newly established JEC would provide an international platform for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

The finance minister also briefed the envoy about the reforms undertaken by the government to bring macroeconomic stability in the country.

