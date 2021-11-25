Czech envoy calls for strengthening bilateral trade, economic relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of the Republic of Czech to Pakistan, Mr Tomas Smetanka Thursday said that his country is keen to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

However, he urged Pakistan investors to take full benefits from Generalized Preferences Scheme-Plus (GPS+) status – granting a duty-free access to Pakistani manufacturing products to the EU market and make investment in potential sectors in Czech Republic that would help further strengthen mutual cooperation in multi-facet sectors as well as economic and trade relationship.

Mr Smetanka was addressing a meetign with the business community here at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. President SCCI, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad presided over the meeting.

Besides, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zahidullah Shinwari, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, ex-vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Fazal Muqeem, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Muhammad Ashfaq, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Zahoor Khan, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wadud, Shams Rahim, Fazal e Wahid, Saddar Gul, a large number of members of business community, exporters and importers were in attendance on the occasion.

Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General (CG) of Republic of Czech in Peshawar and Deputy Head to Honorary Consul General, Malik Riaz Ahmad Awan, Ifikhar Khan, others also present in the meeting.

Hasnain Khurhsid while stressing the need of bolstering mutual trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Republic of Czech said that the mutual trade volume between the two countries would be further enhanced by ripping the benefits of GSP+status.

The SCCI chief said that there is huge potential to boost up mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Czech, which should be exploited effectively and efficiently.

He invited investors from the Republic of Czech to make investment in potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like tourism/hospitality, hydel power generation, oil, gas, mine and mineral, gemstones, honey, pharma etc. He hoped that it can help to further improve the mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The SCCI chief called for simplifying the visa issuance process for the business community, promotion of mutual cooperation, bringing the business community closer to both countries to take benefits from each other's experiences, holding of joint trade exhibitions, Business 2 Business meetings.

Tomas Smetanka said that his country is making vigorous efforts to further improve bilateral trade and economic ties with Pakistan. He said Pakistan had granted GPS+ status, through which Pakistanis exporters, mostly textile, leather sector, are taking full benefits from this special scheme.

However, he emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen should take advantage of this golden opportunity of GPS+ scheme and make investment in potential sectors of the Republic of Czech..

On the occasion, the diplomat said that sometimes the mutual trade volume between the Republic of Czech and Pakistan improved or sometimes witnessed declining since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic and some other reasons. However, he was hopeful that the bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries would be further enhanced through mutual cooperation and efforts in future.

Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour and others also spoke on the occasion and proposed number of recommendations to strengthen mutual economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Republic of Czech.