Czech envoy calls on Finance minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhübel called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

“Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation, especially economic and trade relations,” said a news statement posted by the Ministry of Finance on X formerly Twitter.