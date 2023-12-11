Open Menu

Czech Envoy Calls On Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan Ladislav Steinhübel called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interest

“Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation, especially economic and trade relations,” said a news statement posted by the Ministry of Finance on X formerly Twitter.

