UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Ministry Discussing Creation Of Business Center In Russia - Official

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Czech Foreign Ministry Discussing Creation of Business Center in Russia - Official

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Czech Foreign Ministry is considering establishing a business center in Russia, where the country's companies will be able to showcase their products and conduct negotiations, the head of the ministry's economic policy department, Marek Svoboda, has said.

According to the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, the foreign ministry plans to allocate 200,000 Euros ($242,000) for the initiative, which will support Czech companies that are affected by the diplomatic row between the two countries. The center is expected to start functioning in Moscow this fall.

"We are negotiating with the [Czech] Chamber of Commerce and the Union of Industry and Transport, which came forth with the idea to create a business center in Russia itself, following the example of Germany or Austria," Svoboda told the newspaper.

In mid-April, Prague accused Russia's special services of involvement in the 2014 explosions of Vrbetice ammunition depots ” allegations that Moscow denied ” and went on to expel 18 Russian diplomats. Russia responded by declaring 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Germany Prague Austria Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish â€˜Punjab Panah ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

18 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

40 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.