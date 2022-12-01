UrduPoint.com

Czech Parliament Passes 2023 State Budget With $12.5Bln Deficit - Reports

Published December 01, 2022

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The parliament of the Czech Republic has passed the 2023 state budget with a deficit of 295 billion koruny ($12.5 billion), Czech Television reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the budget was passed by 96 lawmakers from the country's ruling parties.

Czech populist party Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) and the Freedom and Direct Democracy right-wing populist political party unanimously voted against the draft budget, the report said.

The deficit of the new budget is 80 billion koruny less than a year earlier.

The passed document will be sent directly to Czech President Milos Zeman for his signature, as the republic's upper house, the senate, does not participate in the drafting process of a state budget.

