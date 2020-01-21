UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Prime Minister Proposes To Dismiss Transport Minister Over Road Tax Vignette Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Czech Prime Minister Proposes To Dismiss Transport Minister Over Road Tax Vignette Scandal

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has sent President Milos Zeman a proposal to dismiss Minister of Transport Vladimir Kremlik over serious errors during the establishment of an electronic system for monitoring road tax vignettes and to assign the management of transport issues to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Czech prime minister told reporters on Monday evening.

"As a manager, Kremlik did not manage with the preparation of an order for an electronic vignette system. He intended to pay a large sum of money to a company, without any preliminary competition. You cannot deal with taxpayers' money in this way. Ministers cannot do what they want," Babis remarked.

Consequently, Babis informed journalists that he had sent a proposal to President Zeman to remove Kremlik from his post, and at the same time, announced that he intended to transfer Kremlik's ministerial duties to the incumbent minister of trade and industry, Karel Havlicek.

"Previously, transport was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and then it was allocated to a separate ministry. Now it is necessary to return to the original system," Babis stated.

Presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed that Zeman had both received and approved the proposals sent by the prime minister.

"The president approved the proposals of the prime minister, and his decision will officially be announced in due course, without delay," the spokesman added.

Vignettes are an alternative form of road tax that allocate the period of time that a vehicle may use designated roads.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Road Vehicle Vladimir Putin Same Money May Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

45 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

3 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

4 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.