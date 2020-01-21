Czech Prime Minister Proposes To Dismiss Transport Minister Over Road Tax Vignette Scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has sent President Milos Zeman a proposal to dismiss Minister of Transport Vladimir Kremlik over serious errors during the establishment of an electronic system for monitoring road tax vignettes and to assign the management of transport issues to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Czech prime minister told reporters on Monday evening.

"As a manager, Kremlik did not manage with the preparation of an order for an electronic vignette system. He intended to pay a large sum of money to a company, without any preliminary competition. You cannot deal with taxpayers' money in this way. Ministers cannot do what they want," Babis remarked.

Consequently, Babis informed journalists that he had sent a proposal to President Zeman to remove Kremlik from his post, and at the same time, announced that he intended to transfer Kremlik's ministerial duties to the incumbent minister of trade and industry, Karel Havlicek.

"Previously, transport was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and then it was allocated to a separate ministry. Now it is necessary to return to the original system," Babis stated.

Presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed that Zeman had both received and approved the proposals sent by the prime minister.

"The president approved the proposals of the prime minister, and his decision will officially be announced in due course, without delay," the spokesman added.

Vignettes are an alternative form of road tax that allocate the period of time that a vehicle may use designated roads.