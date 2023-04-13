Czech Prime Minister Says Will Head Business Delegation to 6 Asian Countries in April

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday that he will head a delegation of businesspersons to six Asian countries in the second half of April - to the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

"We plan to visit six countries in seven days - the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Such a long trip will not only help us save time but also money compared to individual visits to each country.

There are serious and very interesting trade opportunities for Czech firms and companies in the region. We can talk about reciprocal interest because potential partners from these countries are also waiting for contacts with our entrepreneurs," Fiala told a press conference.

The prime minister noted that the trip also has a political aspect as the development of ties with these countries represents an important strengthening of the Czech Republic's international position in a very promising region.