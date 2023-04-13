Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Czech Prime Minister Says Will Head Business Delegation To 6 Asian Countries In April

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Czech Prime Minister Says Will Head Business Delegation to 6 Asian Countries in April

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday that he will head a delegation of businesspersons to six Asian countries in the second half of April - to the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

"We plan to visit six countries in seven days - the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Such a long trip will not only help us save time but also money compared to individual visits to each country.

There are serious and very interesting trade opportunities for Czech firms and companies in the region. We can talk about reciprocal interest because potential partners from these countries are also waiting for contacts with our entrepreneurs," Fiala told a press conference.

The prime minister noted that the trip also has a political aspect as the development of ties with these countries represents an important strengthening of the Czech Republic's international position in a very promising region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Singapore Uzbekistan Indonesia Czech Republic Philippines Kazakhstan Vietnam Money April From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

50 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.