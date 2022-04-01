UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Has No Solution If Russia Ends Gas Supplies - Deputy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The Czech Republic does not have a solution in case Russia terminates supplies of gas to Europe, Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Rene Nedela said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree which stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia must be settled in rubles. New rules for the sale of Russian gas to "unfriendly countries" will go into effect on Friday.

"If before long the (Russian) gas supply ends, this does not have a solution," Nedela said to the parliamentary committee on security, adding that this issue would concern most countries in Europe, which imports 44% of its gas from Russia.

According to the official, the only way out of such a predicament is to organize a joint purchase of has and distribute it across the EU countries, similar to COVID-19 vaccines.

Nedela noted that the Czech Republic would have to resume the work of already shut down coal power plants to maintain the necessary level of power for the country's industries and population, which would also create its share of problems.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Last week, the president instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.

