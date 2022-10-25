Czech Republic Hopes Europe Declines Buying Energy Via Turkish Gas Hub - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Czech Republic has expressed hope that Europe would not buy Russian energy via the Turkish gas hub as there is a discussion on the major issue of energy imports from Russia, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"The question is, how will this hub operate? Because Europe will know that it is Russian gas. I expect Europe will not buy it," Sikela told Turkish newspaper Dunya.

The minister added that Europe views the issue of imports from Russia as a major problem and blames Moscow for the skyrocketing energy prices, according to the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey and later discussed this initiative with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders instructed relevant institutions to quickly work out the details.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.