UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Hopes Europe Declines Buying Energy Via Turkish Gas Hub - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Czech Republic Hopes Europe Declines Buying Energy Via Turkish Gas Hub - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Czech Republic has expressed hope that Europe would not buy Russian energy via the Turkish gas hub as there is a discussion on the major issue of energy imports from Russia, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"The question is, how will this hub operate? Because Europe will know that it is Russian gas. I expect Europe will not buy it," Sikela told Turkish newspaper Dunya.

The minister added that Europe views the issue of imports from Russia as a major problem and blames Moscow for the skyrocketing energy prices, according to the report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey and later discussed this initiative with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders instructed relevant institutions to quickly work out the details.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Energy Crisis Nord Buy Vladimir Putin Czech Republic Hub Tayyip Erdogan February Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

56 seconds ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.