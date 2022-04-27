UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic Not Yet Notified About Disruptions In Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

Czech Republic Not Yet Notified About Disruptions in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

The Czech Republic has not yet received information about possible termination of Russian gas deliveries to the country, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Czech Republic has not yet received information about possible termination of Russian gas deliveries to the country, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced suspension of gas supplies to Polish state-controlled gas group PGNiG and Bulgarian company Bulgargaz for their refusal to proceed with payments in rubles, as it was requested earlier. Moreover, Gazprom warned that it would limit deliveries to the third countries, in case Poland and Bulgaria begin unsanctioned use of Russian gas from the transit pipelines.

"At this point we have no information that something like this (the shutdown of gas supplies) is threatening us. There are not even any indications of that. But we have to bear this in mind since we see what Russia has done these days. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that there is enough gas for our people and for our companies," Fiala told a briefing.

He also called Russia's move to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria unacceptable and inconsistent with its contractual obligations.

"This represents inadmissible behavior, contract violation, penalization of countries, and something that just illustrates that Russia is a completely unreliable energy supplier. Therefore, the path that the Czech Republic and the European Union will follow is absolutely the right one, and that is moving away from dependence on Russian fossil resources," Fiala added.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies on the "unfriendly nations" list be settled in the Russian national Currency. The majority of the countries rejected Russia's demand, with EU officials and European leaders taking steps aimed at diversifying their gas supplies in hope of subsequently abandoning Russian energy.

