Czech Republic Will Not Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Czech Republic has no plans to pay for Russian gas deliveries in rubles, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.

"As for the ruble payment, the Czech Republic does not intend to give in to Russia's blackmail. Other countries that agree to this are making a mistake. It is a violation of sanctions. It is dangerous," Fiala said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki.

