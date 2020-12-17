D-8 high-level experts virtual meeting held

The D-8 high-level experts virtual meeting agreed to share their comments and views to the secretariat in order to finalize it for submission to the sixth D-8 ministerial meeting on Agriculture and Food Security for its adoption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The D-8 high-level experts virtual meeting agreed to share their comments and views to the secretariat in order to finalize it for submission to the sixth D-8 ministerial meeting on Agriculture and Food Security for its adoption.

The meeting was held here on Wednesday. The theme of the meeting was "Sustainable Agro-industry development and smallholder farmer integration in the global value chains: Key issues for D-8 Member States", said a press release.

The meeting was organised by Ministry of National Food Security and Research was attended by relevant authorities of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Arab Republic of Egypt, Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia and Republic of Turkey.

In the meeting, innovative policies, public goods, public institution and services were discussed along with financing and risk management mechanisms while discussing public-private partnership approaches.

The experts from the ministries of the agriculture of the member states and private sector representatives deliberated and shared their countries experiences.

They urged member states to work closely in order to achieve the desired targets.

Taking into account more than one billion people living within D-8 member states are facing chronic challenges on supply chain and global food production and food price volatility.

Reiterating the need to boost agricultural yield to get enhanced production and adequate availability of food via facilitating agricultural production-oriented technical research and innovation in D-8 member states was considered vital.

Considering adequate nutrition is a vital requirement for human health, development and productivity, the governments and stakeholders in D-8 Member States were encouraged to promote Agriculture Knowledge Science and Technology, Nutrition Standards and strategies along with relevant investments including agricultural infrastructure and well-functioning markets.

Identifying the need for better cooperation through adoption, utilization, expansion and transfer of agricultural technologies among D-8 member states on mutually agreed terms by developing policies and supporting measures was deliberated upon.

Strengthening the dialogue and facilitate sharing of experiences amongst the member states and UN system organizations such as FAO, the IsDB, and the private sector on concrete actions needed to support sustainable agro-industrialization and smallholder integration in global value chains was also discussed.

The participants appreciated the establishment of the D-8 Research Centre for Agriculture and Food Security in Faisalabad.

They also appreciated and acknowledge the Pakistan for providing the excellent facilities and infrastructure for joint research on this very important sectoral track of cooperation.

They also called upon the ministries responsible for agriculture and food security and other relevant authorities and institutions to embark on joint research programmes by utilizing the facilities available and develop policies that promote partnerships and collective benefits and trade opportunities as well as ensure food security for our citizens.