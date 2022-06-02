UrduPoint.com

DAGP, CIPFA UK Join Hands To Build Skills, Capacity Of Human Resource

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DAGP, CIPFA UK join hands to build skills, capacity of human resource

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) has signed a contract with Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) UK in collaboration with The University of Lahore for an aggressive human resource development program in which DAGP aims at developing the skills, capacity and knowledge of its personnel.

This landmark initiative will equip officers and staff to tackle challenges of modern day Public Financial Management (PFM), accounting and auditing, said a press release issued by the office of AGP on Thursday.

The DAGP being the Supreme Audit Institution of Pakistan understands the critical role it plays in improving PFM systems by ensuring transparency and accountability, and thereby contributing to good governance in Pakistan.

The field of public finance, accounting and auditing has a trajectory of continuous development and innovation which requires attaining new skills and learning new approaches to keep abreast of these new demands.

The Government Pakistan, in line with its development prospects and Vision 2025, needs financial, accounting and auditing professionals who can modernize the public sector and propel this public sector into the future.

This development is also aligned with UN SDG 2030 and would have an impact on all 17 SDGs due to better financial management and strengthening of institutions.

This new initiative of DAGP will introduce Chartered Public Finance Accountants to the public sector and further impart expertise in nine thematic areas including information system audit, forensic audit, large scale industrial audit, education audit, health audit, environment audit, energy sector audit, and audit of Sustainable Development Goals.

