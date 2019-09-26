UrduPoint.com
DAGP, NITB Sign MoU For Paperless Office Through E-office Module Use

Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:07 PM

DAGP, NITB sign MoU for paperless office through e-office module use

Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP)'s and National Information Technology Board (NITB) Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revamp its website and introduce paperless office through use of e-office module

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP)'s and National Information Technology Board (NITB) Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revamp its website and introduce paperless office through use of e-office module.

Additional Auditor General Khurram Humayun and Director General of NITB Syed Hussnain Abbbas Kazmi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, a press release said.

On this occasion, both departments agreed to closely work together to improve public service delivery through use of automation and IT.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Hamayun said the use of information technology was the hallmark of the DAGP's strategy to improve its office efficiency and to continuously improve business processes.

Keeping alive its tradition of continuous through adoption of modern tools of information technology, DAGP has decided to revamp its website and introduce paperless office through use of e-office module of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) under Ministry of Information Technology, he added.

