DAIF playing pivotal role in disseminating latest crop varieties, advanced technologies to farmers: Dr Asif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Directorate of Agricultural Information Faisalabad (DAIF) is playing a pivotal role in disseminating the latest crop varieties and advanced production technologies to the farmers through effective use of print, electronic and social media.

This was stated by Dr. Asif Ali, Director Agricultural Information, while addressing a consultative meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, on Thursday.

He said that agriculture scientists have developed various crop varieties and introduced latest techniques for increasing agri productivity. He said that the Agriculture department has launched free services for online publication of research papers of the agriculture scientists in the Journal of Agriculture Research so that the farming community and other stakeholders could take maximum benefits from modern technologies.

He said that main objective behind the meeting was to discuss various aspects for face-lifting of the Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) which is a quarterly scientific publication under the Punjab Agriculture Department.

He said that the journal was approved by the Higher education Commission (HEC) in the Y-category and it has been in continuous publication since 1963.

He said that the consultative meeting would help formulate a comprehensive strategy for the citation, indexing, upgrading, and category improvement of the Journal of Agricultural Research.

He provided detailed insights to eminent researchers from various departments of AARI regarding online processing and publication of the journal.

Dr. Asif Ali said that DAIF is committed to provide timely, reliable and useful information to all stakeholders of the agriculture sector.

He said that the department not only promoted the services and activities of various agricultural departments but also disseminated government projects and initiatives through print, electronic and digital media.

Assistant Editor of JAR Bushra Talat briefed the meeting about the importance and operational procedures of the Open Journal System (OJS).

Principal Scientist Dr. Abid Niaz and other agricultural scientists commended the JAR team for their consistent efforts in ensuring timely publication despite limited resources and staff.

They stressed the need for a more efficient strategy to expedite the processing of research papers by agricultural scientists and proposed constructive suggestions for the journal.

Chief Librarian Chaudhry Muhammad Nadeem, Principal Scientists Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Bashir and Dr. Faisal Hafeez, Senior Scientists Dr. Abdul Majeed, Dr. Hafiz Naveed Ramzan, Muhammad Sajjad, Dr. Umar Farooq, Muhammad Noman, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Ishaq and others were also present in the meeting.