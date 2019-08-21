The production capacity of Egypt's Zohr gas field has increased to 2.7 billion cubic feet per day, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum Tarek Molla said in a statement on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The production capacity of Egypt's Zohr gas field has increased to 2.7 billion cubic feet per day, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum Tarek Molla said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the current production level was reached four months ahead of schedule.

"The natural gas production increased by eight times compared to December 2017, when production started," Molla said.

The production capacity increased after a second underwater pipeline began operating in mid-August.

The 215-kilometer (133 mile) pipeline connects the southern part of the Zohr field with the production site. There are now 12 wells engaged in production in the field, according to the minister.

Discovered in 2015, Zohr is the largest gas field in the Mediterranean. It covers 231 square kilometers (89 square miles), and total reserves exceed 850 billion cubic meters.

Russian oil giant Rosneft owns 30 percent of the gas field, while Italy's Eni has a 50 percent share, and BP and Mubadala Petroleum each have a 10 percent stake.