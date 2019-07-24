UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss In 10 Years In Q2

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Daimler books first quarterly loss in 10 years in Q2

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler on Wednesday reported its first quarterly loss in almost 10 years, saying cash it had to set aside over emissions cheating and vehicle recalls drove it into the red

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler on Wednesday reported its first quarterly loss in almost 10 years, saying cash it had to set aside over emissions cheating and vehicle recalls drove it into the red.

The Stuttgart-based car maker said in a statement it lost 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in April-June due to one-off effects totalling 4.2 billion euros.

The last time Daimler reported a quarterly loss was in the fourth quarter of 2009.

"Our second-quarter results were mainly impacted by exceptional items," newly-installed chief executive Olla Kallenius said.

By contrast, revenues rose by five percent to a higher-than-expected 42.7 billion euros, despite a one percent fall in unit sales.

Daimler also tumbled into the red on the operating level, losing 1.5 billion euros -- compared with underlying profit of 2.6 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, "our focus for the second half of this year is on improving our operating performance and cash-flow generation," Kallenius said.

After cutting its annual outlook twice in recent months, Daimler left the forecast unchanged this time around, predicting operating profit "significantly below" the 11.1 billion euros booked in 2018.

The auto giant pointed to weaker-than-expected growth on global car markets, fallout from the diesel emissions cheating scandal and a mass recall over faulty Takata airbags.

German transport authority KBA ordered the recall of 60,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in June on suspicion they were fitted with software to cheat emissions tests -- allegations Daimler contests.

Diesel-related provisions alone are expected to reach around 1.6 billion euros, and the airbag recall should cost around one billion euros.

The group is also looking to make massive investments in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Nevertheless, both unit sales and revenue should climb "slightly above" last year's levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Vehicles Vehicle Car June 2018 Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Premier Li Peng to be remembered as Pakistan's tru ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan wants meaningful dialogue with India on K ..

51 seconds ago

Vietnam's 'homespun Facebook' swamped after launch ..

52 seconds ago

Right to Service (RTS) Commission's awareness sess ..

59 seconds ago

COAS Bajwa receives warm welcome at Pentagon

10 minutes ago

Uzbek Oil Refinery to Deliver Up to 1Mln Tonnes of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.