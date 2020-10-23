UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daimler Lifts Outlook On Higher Third-quarter Profits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:51 PM

Daimler lifts outlook on higher third-quarter profits

German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, said Friday that it was upgrading its earnings forecast for the whole of 2020 after group profits rose in the third quarter

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, said Friday that it was upgrading its earnings forecast for the whole of 2020 after group profits rose in the third quarter.

"The key figures reflect a good performance based on improving markets and strong products, combined with diligent cost discipline and extensive cash-preservation measures," the carmaker said in a statement.

In the three months to September, Daimler's net profit amounted rose to 2.2 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) from 1.8 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

Underlying or operating profit rose amounted to 3.1 billion euros compared with 2.7 billion euros a year earlier.

Revenues, however, dipped seven percent to 40.3 billion euros.

"Our strong product portfolio and the positive market recovery drove us to a good performance," said finance chief Harald Wilhelm.

With continued efforts to control costs, "we are on track to make our business more weatherproof," Wilhelm said.

Like most of the industry, Daimler was badly hit earlier this year by factory and showroom closures imposed by the government as part of nationwide lockdowns to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures pushed Daimler deep into the red in the second quarter, when it booked a net loss of 1.9 billion euros.

However, a second wave is now rolling across Europe and Germany on Thursday reported a record number of new cases.

Daimler said it is expecting underlying or operating profit for the whole year to reach last year's level of 4.3 billion euros, assuming that conditions in its major markets do not deteriorate due to the pandemic.

In October, Daimler had said it would slash costs by 20 percent by 2025, including through staff adjustments, as it struggles to refocus on the electric vehicle market.

Late last year, it had said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs through voluntary redundancies, but the German media has suggested as many as 30,000 jobs could go.

The Stuttgart-based company also agreed in August to pay $2.2 billion to US authorities to settle civil cases over the "dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal that has rocked Germany's cherished car industry.

edf/spm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Business Europe German Company Vehicle Car Germany Same August September October 2020 Market Media From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO F17 Pro With Its Diverse Photography Modes Is ..

9 minutes ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Committee Signed Ceasef ..

2 minutes ago

250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapor ..

2 minutes ago

Mega agri package under PM Agriculture Programme f ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l watchdogs have closed their eyes over Milita ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.