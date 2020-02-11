UrduPoint.com
Daimler Profits Plunge In 2019 On 'dieselgate' Costs

Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:05 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler on Tuesday reported plunging profits for 2019, after setting aside billions of Euros to deal with potential fallout from the industry-wide "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

With net profits dropping 64 percent, to 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion), "we cannot be satisfied with our bottom line," chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

Profits were slashed almost 5.5 billion by charges linked to emissions cheating and defective airbags from supplier Takata, with 4.0 billion alone down to dieselgate.

As well as the dieselgate charges, massive costs for investments in new technology like battery-powered and automated cars weighed on profitability, Given the profit slump, bosses plan to offer shareholders a dividend ofjust 90 euro cents, down from 3.25 euros in 2018 and well short of the 1.53forecast by analysts.

