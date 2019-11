German luxury automaker Daimler on Friday said it would slash at least 10,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting drive to help finance the switch to electric cars

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : German luxury automaker Daimler on Friday said it would slash at least 10,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting drive to help finance the switch to electric cars

"The total number worldwide will be in the five-digits," Daimler personnel chief Wilfried Porth told reporters in a conference call, after the group said in an earlier statement "thousands" of jobs would be axed.