Daimler Sells French Smart Factory To Britain's Ineos

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:58 PM

Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler has sold its Smart car factory in northeast France to Britain's Ineos, which will use it to build a 4x4, the companies said in a statement Tuesday

Metz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler has sold its Smart car factory in northeast France to Britain's Ineos, which will use it to build a 4x4, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the deal, 1,300 out of 1,500 jobs at the Smart site in Hambach will be secured, Daimler said, confirming comments to AFP earlier Tuesday by a source close to factory management.

The other 200 workers would need to "look for other projects", the source had told AFP.

"We have found a sustainable solution for Hambach which offers the site a clear future perspective," said Markus Schaefer, Daimler's head of research in a statement.

Petrochemicals firm Ineos had initially said it planned to build the Grenadier off-roader, its first foray into the automotive industry, in Wales.

But this summer it said it was considering buying Daimler's plant at Hambach instead.

"We simply could not ignore the unique opportunity offered by Hambach, namely the purchase of a modern automotive production plant with an exceptional workforce," Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe said.

German auto giant Daimler caused surprise when it announced was putting the factory up for sale to try cut costs in the face of losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will continue production of an electric-drive Smart and part of a new electric Mercedes SUV at the site until 2024, the source in Hambach said.

France's industry minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher welcomed the news as an "important step that will enable industrial activity in Hambach to be sustained".

The car maker's departure from Hambach marks the end of an era that began with great fanfare in 1997, when then German chancellor Helmut Kohl and French president Jacques Chirac inaugurated a plant to produce a mini two-seater city car.

