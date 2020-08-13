UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damage Control Of Oil Spill In Indian Ocean Off Mauritius To Take Decades - NGO

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Damage Control of Oil Spill in Indian Ocean Off Mauritius to Take Decades - NGO

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The consequences of the fuel spill from Japan's Wakashio distressed cargo ship in the Indian Ocean in vicinity of Mauritius will take decades to be eliminated, Vikash Tatayah, the conservation director of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, said on Thursday.

Wakashio ran aground on July 26 en route from China to Brazil. Last week, satellite images showed a large dark patch in the water around the damaged ship which was estimated to be 1,000 tonnes of heavy oil.

Tatayah told Japan's NHK broadcaster that the accident occurred 1.2 miles from a conservation area with endangered birds and rare plants. Many species of fish and crabs died due to the oil spill, the environmental expert said.

Additionally, mangrove wetlands have been damaged, and Tatayah believes that the contaminated soil will affect birds and insects in the medium-to-long term.

The economic consequences of the spill will likely be devastating, as many people in Mauritius rely on fishing and tourism, something that the conservationist described as "two pressures on the local economy" atop the coronavirus-related economic shock, as quoted in the report.

Tatayah suggested that Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, the Japanese company owning the damaged ship, should provide "proper compensation."

According to the expert, the treatment of all consequences of the accident will likely stretched "for years to come."

The government of Mauritius has asked the United Nations to arrange for assistance in treating the spill, providing specialists and equipment. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has vowed to support the efforts. France and Japan sent teams to the accident site, and the cleanup of the oil has already begun.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Accident United Nations Water China France Company Oil Died Brazil Japan Mauritius SITE July All From Government

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

11 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

14 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

40 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

44 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.