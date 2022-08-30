Damage From Economic Crimes in Russia Up 26%, Estimated at $3.5Bln - Prosecutor General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The financial worth of damage from economic crimes in Russia has increased to 218 billion rubles ($3.5 billion), up 26% year-on-year, while the rate of perpetration was slightly down, the crime statistics data provided on Tuesday by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office showed.

"The amount of economic crimes year-on-year has dropped within 0,1% (78,200).

The financial damage estimated at the pre-trial stage has increased from 171.8 billion rubles to 218 billion rubles," the statement read.

During the same period of observation, about 93.5 billion rubles (43%) were reimbursed voluntarily or via seizure of property, the data showed.

Less than 1.2 million crimes were recorded in Russia since the beginning of 2022, which is 1.8% lower than the figure over the same period last year.