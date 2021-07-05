Damage to Russian Economy Due to COVID-19 Amounted to About $13.6 Billion in 2020 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The damage to the Russian economy as a result of COVID-19 amounted to nearly 1 trillion rubles (about $13.6 billion) last year, the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a report obtained by Sputnik.

"...

the damage to the economy from the new infection in 2020 in value terms amounted to more than 997.06 billion rubles, which is 1.4 times more than the total damage from other infectious diseases," the report says.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, direct costs of in-hospital patient treatment in 2020 amounted to about 183 billion rubles, while COVID-19 testing cost Russia about 108 billion rubles.