Damaged Chinese Boat Leaks Oil Into Sea Off Russian East Coast - Emergency Service

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) - A Chinese bulk carrier got its hull breached during entry into a Russian port on the Sakhalin island, causing leakage of fuel oil into the sea, the regional branch of the Russian ministry of emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Friday.

"The on-duty officer of EMERCOM's crisis management center in the Sakhalin region was notified this evening [Friday] of a collision between a scow and the Xiangsheng Harmony vessel (China) during its entry into the cargo terminal of Boshnyakovskiy Port," the statement read.

The collision caused a breach in one of the Chinese boat's fuel tanks and some 0.8 tonnes of fuel oil leaked into the sea as a result, according to the statement.

The breach at Xiangsheng Harmony has already been fixed and floating barriers were installed to contain the leak, the EMERCOM said. A response team composed of five people was deployed to treat the oil patch with sorbents, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.