Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Unclear

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The US attempts to hinder the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will depend on what the US Congress will decide regarding the issue, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

In late November, the Defense News media outlet reported that the US planned to block the construction of the Russia-sponsored Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline by passing a defense bill that would extend sanctions on the project's European partners.

"It's US politics. Let's see what comes out of that ... We'll see if something comes out of the US Congress, how they will handle it," the diplomat said when responding to a question about whether Washington would try to block or prevent the construction for Nord Stream 2.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies � France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The last construction permit needed was issued by Denmark's Energy Agency on October 30. It will cover the section of the pipeline that will pass through the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

