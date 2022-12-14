Danish Ambassador vows to strengthen trade ties

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf expressed his resolve to make sincere efforts for cementing mutual trade ties between Denmark and Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh and local business community were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, he urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and explore untapped international trade markets of Denmark with an aim to strengthen bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark.

He assured of all possible assistance and said that businessmen would be facilitated.

He said that bilateral trade and business relations among two countries should be further improved with the exchange of trade delegations.

He said that farmers were producing high quality food items in Pakistan, therefore, collective efforts were needed to cope with the impacts of climate change.

He evinced keen interest in SCCI's documentary 'Sialkot, the City of Progressive People' which was screened during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Denmark, known as the land of free, happiest and smartest people of the world, emerged as the most stable economies in the world.

He said the growth and sustainability of Denmark which was powered by one of the most robust employment generating SME sectors, a commonality that was found in the economy of Sialkot.

Demark had one of the best education systems in the world and brought many laurels in science and technology, he added.

The SCCI President said the volume of trade between two the countries, according to the Trade Map Data, was just over US$ 344 million.

Earlier, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SVP Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh accorded a warm welcome to Danish Ambassador upon his arrival at the SCCI.

Later, he visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot.

He witnessed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans and showed keen interestin the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments as well.