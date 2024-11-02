- Home
- Business
- News
- Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Danish Foreign Minister Will Arrive On Nov12. Minister For Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, led a performance review meeting at PNSC Building on Saturday to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, led a performance review meeting at PNSC Building on Saturday to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine academy (PMA).
The meeting highlighted monthly performance metrics, while addressing challenges and identifying areas for improvement. Key topics included strategies to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.The meeting concluded with a pledge to implement the recommendations and action plans aimed at fostering growth and development within the maritime sector.
After the Performance Review meeting, the minister chaired a KHULI KACHEHRI session to hear complaints and grievances from employees of maritime organizations including other maritime industry stakeholders. This open forum allowed employees and stakeholders to engage directly with the Minister, sharing their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for enhancing the sector.
The Minister assured stakeholders that their concerns would be acknowledged and their issues addressed in a timely manner. The KHULI KACHEHRI was attended by representatives from various organizations working under Ministry of Maritime Affairs, including Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy including team members from other maritime organizations. Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.
While talking to the media, the Minster for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will come on November 12, during his visit there will be agreements with Maersk . He further said that there is a need to promote technical education for job vacancies and advancement of the country, for which the present Federal government is working. The Economy is improving, coming days will prove better.
Recent Stories
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Business
-
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets2 minutes ago
-
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements2 minutes ago
-
Planning minister highlights importance of prioritizing development2 hours ago
-
Pak- Germany to start 2nd phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project'3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Commerce minister heads to Tashkent for 'Ministerial Commission Meeting'4 hours ago
-
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo4 hours ago
-
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall5 hours ago
-
WCCIS president visits exhibitions6 hours ago
-
President GCCI describes Uzbekistan as important trade partner of Pakistan8 hours ago