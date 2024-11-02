Open Menu

Danish Foreign Minister Will Arrive On Nov12. Minister For Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, led a performance review meeting at PNSC Building on Saturday to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, led a performance review meeting at PNSC Building on Saturday to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine academy (PMA).

The meeting highlighted monthly performance metrics, while addressing challenges and identifying areas for improvement. Key topics included strategies to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.The meeting concluded with a pledge to implement the recommendations and action plans aimed at fostering growth and development within the maritime sector.

After the Performance Review meeting, the minister chaired a KHULI KACHEHRI session to hear complaints and grievances from employees of maritime organizations including other maritime industry stakeholders. This open forum allowed employees and stakeholders to engage directly with the Minister, sharing their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for enhancing the sector.

The Minister assured stakeholders that their concerns would be acknowledged and their issues addressed in a timely manner. The KHULI KACHEHRI was attended by representatives from various organizations working under Ministry of Maritime Affairs, including Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy including team members from other maritime organizations. Directives were issued to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

While talking to the media, the Minster for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will come on November 12, during his visit there will be agreements with Maersk . He further said that there is a need to promote technical education for job vacancies and advancement of the country, for which the present Federal government is working. The Economy is improving, coming days will prove better.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit Job Progress Denmark November Media From Government Industry Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

6 minutes ago
 Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business