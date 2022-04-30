Danish Orsted Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - CEO

Danish energy giant Orsted will not pay for Russian gas in rubles, the company's CEO, Mads Nipper, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Danish energy giant Orsted will not pay for Russian gas in rubles, the company's CEO, Mads Nipper, said on Friday.

"Ørsted rejects the claim from Gazprom Export to pay in roubles for the gas delivered. Gas is not a core business for Ørsted, and we are not entering into new long-term contracts or extending our current contracts," Nipper said in a statement, published by the company.

Orsted welcomes the European Union's desire to get rid of dependence on Russian oil and gas and accelerate the "green" transformation of the EU energy sector, Nipper added.

On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would demand payments for gas supplies in rubles from "unfriendly countries.

" On April 1, Putin's decree went into effect.

Russian energy giant Gazprom cut natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after they refused to pay for gas in rubles.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependency on Russian energy.