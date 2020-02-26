Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1

UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th February 2020

French food giant Danone said Wednesday it expects to take a 100-million-euro ($109-million) hit in first-quarter sales from the coronavirus outbreak, particularly in China, its second largest market

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :French food giant Danone said Wednesday it expects to take a 100-million-euro ($109-million) hit in first-quarter sales from the coronavirus outbreak, particularly in China, its second largest market.

"The company currently estimates...

around 100 million Euros (in) lost sales," mostly in its waters business in China, said Danone, whose brands include Evian and Volvic.

That meant overall sales in the first three months of the year were expected to be "broadly flat," compared to the 6.1 billion euros it booked in the first quarter of 2019, it said in a statement.

"Danone assumes that economic conditions in 2020 will remain particularly volatile and uncertain overall... with additional pressure on the world economy since the beginning of the year related to the COVID-19 outbreak."

