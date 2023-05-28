UrduPoint.com

Dar Addresses Conference Of PML-N Overseas Office-bearers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Dar addresses conference of PML-N overseas office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday addressed the conference of Pakistan Muslim League-N overseas office-bearers virtually and exchanged felicitations to the nation on the silver jubilee of Yaum-e-Takbeer.

Finance ministry tweeted that Finance Minister vowed to set the economy of the country on growth just as thePML-N leadership made the country impregnable by nuclear explosions on May 28, 1998.

