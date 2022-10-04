Dar, Ambassador of Qatar discuss economic relations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani here on Friday discussed measures for further deepening the bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

The discussion for strengthening the relations was made during the call on meeting of the ambassador with the finance minister, finance ministry tweeted.

"H.E. Mr. Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed measures for further deepening the bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Qatar," the ministry tweeted.