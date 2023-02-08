UrduPoint.com

Dar Apprises Korean Envoy For Potential Investment Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprised the Korean Ambassador about the potential investment areas and extended the present government's greater facilitation and support in this regard.

Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Ishaq Dar shared the depth of friendly relations between Pakistan and Korea and highlighted the bilateral ties between both countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that the present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extended to a new level.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea expressed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries, especially on trade and investment, which need to be enhanced.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing investments in Pakistan and assured the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea of the present government's full support and cooperation.

