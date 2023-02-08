Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister has shared the depth of friendly relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extending to a new level.

Talking to Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo in Islamabad, the Finance Minister shared the depth of friendly relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

He highlighted the bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

He apprised the ambassador about the potential investment areas.

Senior Korean diplomat expressed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral ties between both the countries especially in trade and investment.