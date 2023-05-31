UrduPoint.com

Dar Assures PTC Of Addressing Issues In Upcoming Budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday while appreciating the Pakistan Tobacco Company's (PTC) budgetary proposals assured that the government will positively consider the suggestions during the next budget 2023-24.

The finance minister held a meeting with the PTC delegation led by Wael Sabra, Area Director of Asia Pacific middle East and Africa (APMEA), said a press release issued here.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola , Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and the Pakistan Tobacco Company team participated in the meeting.

Wael Sabra briefed the finance minister about the company's business and investment profile and its role in the economic growth of Pakistan.

He also brought to the notice of the finance minister various issues being faced by the organization in performing its operations effectively, especially those related to smuggling and illicit trading of tobacco, and also presented proposals for consideration in the coming budget for the revenue growth of the country.

The delegation requested the help and support of the government in resolving those issues.

Dar expressed his gratitude to PTC for its appreciable investments in Pakistan and its contribution towards the economic growth of the country.

He also informed the delegation that FBR has already put in place the Track and Trace system across the country and is also rigorously executing it to curtail illegal trading and boost the revenue of the country.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for his cooperation and support.

