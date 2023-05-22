UrduPoint.com

Dar Assures To Take Every Possible Step For Provision Of Relief To Masses In Next Budget

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2023 | 04:39 PM

The Finance Minister says the economic team is tirelessly working to put the economy on the growth path.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured to take every possible step for provision of relief to the masses in the next budget.

Talking to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in Islamabad on Monday, he said the economic team is tirelessly working to put the economy on the growth path.

The Speaker appreciated the efforts of the Finance Minister and his team for economic stability. He said political stability is imperative for economic stability.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the coalition government's decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products regardless of economic difficulties, is a welcome step.

Earlier in the day, President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Mohammad Ali Latif called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday and presented proposals regarding Federal Budget for 2023-24.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Budget Ishaq Dar Government

More Stories From Business

