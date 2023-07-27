Open Menu

Dar Chairs Board-in-Council Meeting To Bid Farewell To Outgoing Chairman FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired the Board-in-Council special meeting at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bid farewell to and recognize the services of the outgoing Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa and the members of the Board.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Chairman for meeting revenue targets and increasing revenue generation during the challenging economic times.

Tariq Bajwa also appreciated the fact that Asim Ahmad's tenure was marked by integrity, dynamism, pro-activity and extraordinary achievements.

The Minister presented a memento and a bouquet to Asim Ahmad and the Members of the board wished the outgoing Chairman all the best in his future endeavours.

