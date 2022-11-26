UrduPoint.com

Dar Chairs Meeting Of Apex Committee On Reko Diq Project

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired a meeting of Apex Committee on Reko Diq Project to review the progress on implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed upon all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, 2022 is successfully met and the project revived soonest after the settlement, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board.

The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the codal formalities within the due date.

The meeting was of the view that successful completion of the agreed arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of the international investors. The revival of Reko Diq project would give a fillip to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and will increase employment opportunities in the country.

Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, DG (MI) Maj. Gen. Iftikhar Hussan Chaudhry, Director (MI) Brig. Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General's office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting in person while Chief Secretary Baluchistan and officials of the Government of Baluchistan joined the meeting on zoom.

