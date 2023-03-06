UrduPoint.com

Dar Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Passport Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired a meeting to review the establishment of passport offices in different areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired a meeting to review the establishment of passport offices in different areas of the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Interior, Special Secretary Finance, NADRA Chairman, Director General Passport and Immigration and senior officers from Finance, NADRA and Passport Office attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was apprised of the performance of the Passports & Immigration Office, which reviewed the existing setup of passport offices in the country and abroad.

It was informed that over Rs 26 billion had been deposited in the national exchequer with the issuance of 4.

5 million passports to date.

The meeting also deliberated on the establishment of Passports Processing Counters and mobile Register Vehicles in collaboration with NADRA (National Database Registration Authority) in the remaining districts of Pakistan utilizing available resources for maximum facilitation and service delivery to the general population.

Ishaq Dar said the government was providing maximum facilities to the population in all sectors in spite of limited resources and financial challenges.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry for setting up Passport Processing Counter centers in far-flung areas of Pakistan and extended his full cooperation and support for its future endeavours.

