Dar Chairs Meeting To Review Progress On Hajj Scheme 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Dar chairs meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme-2023.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Religious Affairs, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries attended the meeting, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The meeting reviewed and discussed progress on the Hajj-2023.

Secretary Religious Affairs briefed the meeting that receipt of applications for the Hajj-2023 was closed on 31st March, 2023 as per the government policy. It was also informed that 72869 applications had been received in the banks against the government regular scheme quota of 44190.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony also provided details about its foreign exchange requirement for the Hajj-2023.

It was desired by the Chair that complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Scheme should be collected from the banks by Tuesday 4th April, 2023.

On receipt of complete information, the government shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for Regular Hajj Scheme-2023.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that Hajj was a sacred religious obligation and the Government of Pakistan shall facilitate the Hujjaj in every possible manner.

