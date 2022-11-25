Dar, Chinese Ambassador discuss enhancing of Pak-China relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Finance Minister and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong on Friday discussed enhancing of bilateral relations in economic and financial sectors.

According to press statement issued by Finance Ministry, the discussion was held during the call on meeting of Chinese Ambassador with the Minister. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar shared the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China and highlighted that both countries had historic and strong bilateral ties in various economic sectors.

He also highlighted the repercussions of unprecedented floods faced by Pakistan which had largely impacted the infrastructure, agriculture, lives and properties of the people.

The Minister appreciated the support given by the Government of China during these testing times and shared that present government was taking various measures to ease the life of masses by ensuring fiscal and monetary stability.

The Ambassador assured Chinese government's sustained support to Pakistan in hour of need and shared that China stood with people of Pakistan in these hard times. He also thanked Government of Pakistan for ensuring facilitation for Chinese projects in Pakistan.