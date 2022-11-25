UrduPoint.com

Dar, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Enhancing Of Pak-China Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Dar, Chinese Ambassador discuss enhancing of Pak-China relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Finance Minister and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Nong Rong on Friday discussed enhancing of bilateral relations in economic and financial sectors.

According to press statement issued by Finance Ministry, the discussion was held during the call on meeting of Chinese Ambassador with the Minister. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar shared the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China and highlighted that both countries had historic and strong bilateral ties in various economic sectors.

He also highlighted the repercussions of unprecedented floods faced by Pakistan which had largely impacted the infrastructure, agriculture, lives and properties of the people.

The Minister appreciated the support given by the Government of China during these testing times and shared that present government was taking various measures to ease the life of masses by ensuring fiscal and monetary stability.

The Ambassador assured Chinese government's sustained support to Pakistan in hour of need and shared that China stood with people of Pakistan in these hard times. He also thanked Government of Pakistan for ensuring facilitation for Chinese projects in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.